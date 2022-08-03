Smokies blow big lead, top Trash Pandas in extra innings, 8-7

Jim Harris

(Tennessee Smokies PR) The Tennessee Smokies took its series opener with the Rocket City Trash Pandas 8-7 in 10 innings Tuesday night at Toyota Field in Madison, AL. Tennessee led by six runs entering the bottom of the ninth, but after Rocket City rallied to tie the game, the Smokies took the lead for good in the tenth inning. 
Outfielder Yonathan Perlaza drove in the go-ahead run for the Smokies (53-44, 16-12) in the top of the tenth inning on an RBI single. Perlaza finished the night with three hits and three RBIs, including his 15th home run of the season in the fourth inning. Alexander Canario returned from paternity leave and hit his team-leading 18th homer as a part of a two-hit night.
On the mound, LHP Jordan Wicks turned in his best Double-A start yet, as he worked five shutout innings and struck out eight Trash Pandas. Ben Hecht and Max Bain did not allow an earned run in three combined innings out of the bullpen, but Peyton Remy got burned for six runs (five unearned) in the bottom of the ninth as Rocket City (55-42, 14-14) tied the game. Jeremiah Estrada (W, 1-0) was the pitcher of record when the Smokies regained the lead in the tenth, and he earned his first win of the 2022 campaign.
The Smokies will continue their six-game road trip against the Rocket City Trash Pandas Wednesday night at Toyota Field in Madison, AL. First pitch is set for 7:35 p.m. ET when the Smokies send RHP Chris Clarke (4-3, 4.73) to the mound against LHP Ky Bush (5-2, 3.34).

