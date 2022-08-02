Smokies’ Beesley named Southern League Palyer of the Week

(Tennessee Smokies PR) Smokies outfielder Bradlee Beesley has been named the Southern League Player of the Week, the league announced Monday.

With Alexander Canario away for the week on paternity leave, Beesley filled in admirably by starting all six games of the Smokies’ series-split with the Birmingham Barons. He totaled a team-high nine hits against Birmingham as he batted .474, the second-best mark in the Southern League for the week. Beesley also had three doubles, a home run, four RBIs, four stolen bases and three walks while scoring six times.

Beesley has been one of the top hitters in the Southern League since the All-Star break. Beesley leads the league in hitting (.485), on-base percentage (.553) and runs scored (10) since July 22, and he has more hits (16) over that span than any player in the league. Additionally, he is second in OPS (1.250) and is tied for the league lead with seven stolen bases post All-Star break. Beesley has gone 16-for-33 over the course of his season-high nine-game hitting streak, and he recorded multiple hits in five of those contests.

Since batting .158 (9-for-57) over his first 17 games following his call-up to Double-A, Beesley has broken out to the tune of a .344 batting average with 21 hits and a .911 OPS in 18 games in the month of July.

Beesley and the Smokies will begin a six-game road trip with the Rocket City Trash Pandas Tuesday night at Toyota Field in Madison, Alabama, at 7:35 p.m. ET.

