Shirley J. Spessard Moore

Jim Harris 31 mins ago Obituaries Leave a comment 12 Views

Shirley J. Spessard Moore, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022 at the age of 86.  Shirley was born March 8, 1936 in Clinton and graduated from Clinton High School in 1954.  She worked at the Bob Johnson Insurance Agency for years and retired in 2000 from the Fox dealership in Oak Ridge as a clerk and telephone operator.  She loved cooking and working crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, and was an avid reader.  Shirley was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.  Ms. Shirley was loved by everyone.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel C. and Eva Spessard; husband, James Moore; daughter, Charlice Moore; sisters, Margaret Clack and Helen Braden.

She is survived by her fiancé of 23 years, Keith Templeton; sister, Carolyn Braden; one niece and several nephews.

The family would like to thank Avalon Hospice for their professional staff care and to Lantern at Morning Pointe during her final stay.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Thursday, August 11, 2022 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home.  Her funeral service will follow in the chapel with Nathan Braden officiating.  Her graveside will be 11:00 am, Friday at Woodhaven Memorial Garden.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Mary Ruth Bunch, 79, of Oliver Springs

Mary Ruth Bunch, age 79 of Oliver Springs, passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022 …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.