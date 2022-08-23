Secretary of State launches 2022 College Voter Registration Competition

(Secretary of State’s Office) Colleges and universities across Tennessee are invited to participate in the Secretary of State’s 2022 College Voter Registration Competition during National Voter Registration Month in September.

“Our state and nation are stronger when all eligible citizens participate in the electoral process,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “The first step to casting a ballot is registering to vote. Our College Voter Registration Competition is an easy and fun way to inspire students to get registered. If they are already registered, students can participate by encouraging their classmates to register to vote on campus and through social media.”

Tennessee’s 2- and 4-year colleges and universities can participate in the competition. Participating schools can earn points by creating a voter registration campaign for their campus, promoting voter registration on social media using #GoVoteTN and their campus-specific hashtag and registering students to vote.

The College Voter Registration Competition will begin on Sept. 1, the first day of National Voter Registration Month. To earn points in the competition, participating schools must register students to vote using the Secretary of State’s website, civics.tnsos.org/form/college-voter-reg-contest . The final day for student registrations to count toward a school’s point total is Sept. 30.

Participating schools will compete in the three categories for the College Voter Registration Competition, 4-year public school, 2-year public school and private school.

The Secretary of State’s office provides participating schools with voter registration information materials, including “Your Vote Matters Get Registered” and “I’m Registered” stickers upon request.

The Secretary of State’s office launched the College Voter Registration Competition in 2015. More than 2,000 students registered to vote from 48 participating schools during the most recent College Voter Registration Competition in 2019.

For more information about the College Voter Registration Competition or to request materials, visit sos.tn.gov/civics/cvrc .