Samuel Leslie “Les” Foster, 47, of Atlanta, GA formerly of Clinton

Jim Harris 9 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 179 Views

Samuel Leslie “Les” Foster, 47, of Atlanta, GA formerly of Clinton, TN passed away on August 23, 2022, at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta. He was a graduate of Clinton High School and The University of Tennessee, Knoxville. He had a successful career in logistics and supply chain management. In his free time, he enjoyed traveling and spending time with his partner, friends and pets. He was a hardworking, generous and thoughtful person. His charismatic, playful, and friendly demeanor could light up a room. He was loved by so many, and he will be deeply missed. He was preceded in death by his mother, Diana Foster and his sister, April Foster.

He is survived by his partner Sam Stavros, father Don Foster, sister, Leann Bunch, brother-in-law Toby Bunch, niece and nephew Ashley and Matt Bunch along with many other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Friday, August 26, 2022, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life service to follow in the chapel.  The family will have a private graveside at Woodhaven Memorial Garden.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Brenda Yvonne Pratt, 73, of Clinton

Brenda Yvonne Pratt, age 73, passed away at her home in Clinton, TN on Monday, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.