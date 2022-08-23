Ruth Geraldine Elliott, 91

Ruth Geraldine Elliott, age 91 born February 11, 1931, to Clinton and Elizabeth Smith in Knoxville, TN. She was a faithful member of Piney Grove Baptist Church of Heiskell, TN. She passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022.

She loved Jesus, her church and her family.

She is preceded in death by parents Clinton and Elizabeth Smith, brother Bill Smith

Sisters Gertie King, Margaret Kerr and Catherine Childress.

Ruth is survived by:

Son…. Greg Elliott (Wanda)

Grandson…. Kevin Elliott (Deanna)

Granddaughter…. Shauna Bowling (Kevin)

Great-grandchildren…. Kelsey, Isaac, Kara and Austin Bowling, Karter and Jack Elliott

Brother…. Max Smith (Kathy)

Sister…. Edna Stephens

Pallbearers are Kevin Elliott, Karter Elliott, Jack Elliott, Kevin Bowling, Issac Bowling and Austin Bowling.

Officiating the services are Rev. Kevin Bowling, Rev. Billy Moore and Rev. Luke Kidwell.

The family will receive friends at Holley Gamble Funeral Home on Thursday, August 25, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 pm with funeral service at 7:00 pm. Interment will be at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens on Friday, August 26, 2022, at 12:00 pm

