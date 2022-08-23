Ruth Geraldine Elliott, 91

Jim Harris 13 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 34 Views

Ruth Geraldine Elliott, age 91 born February 11, 1931, to Clinton and Elizabeth Smith in Knoxville, TN.  She was a faithful member of Piney Grove Baptist Church of Heiskell, TN. She passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022.

She loved Jesus, her church and her family.

She is preceded in death by parents Clinton and Elizabeth Smith, brother Bill Smith

Sisters Gertie King, Margaret Kerr and Catherine Childress.

Ruth is survived by:

Son…. Greg Elliott (Wanda)

Grandson…. Kevin Elliott (Deanna)

Granddaughter…. Shauna Bowling (Kevin)

Great-grandchildren…. Kelsey, Isaac, Kara and Austin Bowling, Karter and Jack Elliott

Brother…. Max Smith (Kathy)

Sister…. Edna Stephens

Pallbearers are Kevin Elliott, Karter Elliott, Jack Elliott, Kevin Bowling, Issac Bowling and Austin Bowling.

Officiating the services are Rev. Kevin Bowling, Rev. Billy Moore and Rev. Luke Kidwell.

The family will receive friends at Holley Gamble Funeral Home on Thursday, August 25, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 pm with funeral service at 7:00 pm. Interment will be at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens on Friday, August 26, 2022, at 12:00 pm

www.holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Robert Lee Phillips, age 61

Robert Lee Phillips, age 61, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 19th, 2022 in Rocky …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.