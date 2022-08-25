RSCC to celebrate new athletic facility, HoF class

Jim Harris

(RSCC) Roane State Community College’s Athletics Department is preparing to welcome students to its newest facility: a baseball and softball fieldhouse on the Roane County Campus.

Everyone is invited to attend the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony which will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2022, beginning at 11 a.m. ET.

The new building is located at 276 Patton Lane in Harriman, just across from the main campus. Attendees should use Entrance C when they arrive and follow any directional parking signage posted in the area.

In addition to the grand opening, the college will also be inducting three new members into its Athletics Hall of Fame during the event. The 2022 inductees are former Raiders Softball player Sarah Freels, former tennis coach David Mullins and former baseball coach Steve Peterson.

For more information or to RSVP to the event, please email Tamsin Miller at miller@roanestate.edu.

