Rodney Dale Senter, 82, of Oak Ridge, died August 24 at The Waters of Clinton after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

Rod was born in Pikeville, Ky., to Roland and Ruby Robinson Senter. When he was 9, the family moved to Tucson, Ariz., where he lived until enlisting in the US Air Force in 1959.

While visiting his aunt in Clintwood, Va., the summer before he enlisted, Rod met his cousin’s best friend, Bobbie Mullins, and the couple married in March 1960, shortly before he reported to Syracuse, N.Y., for language school and then to Samsung, Turkey, where he monitored Russian military radio transmissions.

Upon returning to the U.S., Rod and Bobbie started a family with the birth of their daughter, Lori, and later, their son, Kenneth. The family moved many times as Rod’s career in property and casualty insurance grew. Ultimately, they settled among family in Oak Ridge and planted deep roots.

Rod served as a deacon at Central Baptist Church, where he previously led the Caring Center and operated a camera in the television ministry. He enjoyed watching trains and planes and built several model planes and boats in his life. He enjoyed genealogy and had done extensive family trees of both his and Bobbie’s families. He had many other interests, and a family joke was that he changed hobbies every few months.

Rod is survived by his wife of 62 years, Bobbie Mullins Senter; his daughter, Lori Metcalf, and her husband, Quentin; his son, Kenneth Senter, and his wife Sarah; and three grandchildren: James Senter, Katie Herrada, and her husband, Héctor; and David Senter.

The family will receive friends 5:30-7:00 pm, Monday, August 29, 2022 at Central Baptist Church in Oak Ridge. His funeral service will immediately follow with Rev. Richard Fiest officiating. His graveside will be 10:00 am, Tuesday at Grandview Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the television ministry or Caring Center at Central Baptist Church, 130 Providence Rd., Oak Ridge, TN 37830. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com