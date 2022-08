Rocky Top Public Library now open on Wednesdays

The Rocky Top Public Library is now open on Wednesday afternoons from 1 to 6 pm. The new Wednesday hours went into effect last week.

Here is the new-look schedule.

Mondays…9:30 AM – 6:00 PM

Tuesdays…9:30 AM – 6:00 PM

Wednesdays…1:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Thursdays…9:30 AM – 6:00 PM

Fridays…9:30 AM – 6:00 PM

Saturdays…9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Sundays…CLOSED

For more information, follow the Rocky Top Public Library on Facebook, or call (865) 426-6762.