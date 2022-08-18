Rocky Top Public Library debuts all-new website

The Rocky Top Public Library’s brand-new website is live.

You can log on to the website 24 hours a day and find out about upcoming programs and activities at the library, browse the catalog, and even check your account.

The Rocky Top Public Library is open Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9 am to 6 pm, Wednesdays from 1 to 6 pm, and Saturdays from 9 am to 2 pm.

For more information, call 865-426-6762, send an email to RockyTopPublicLibrary@comcast.net, or visit their all-new website at www.rockytoppubliclibrary.org!