Rockwood announces inaugural ‘Rockin’ the Ramp’ Labor Day Sunday

The City of Rockwood has announced there will be a Labor Day Celebration on the city’s lakefront property on Sunday, September 4th beginning at 1 pm. The inaugural, and hopefully, annual event will be known as “Rockin the Ramp,” referring to the Dr. Tom Fuller Boat Ramp.

Organizers say they hope to make it an annual event held on the Sunday of Labor Day weekend.

This year’s inaugural festivities will include food trucks, vendors of all types, a kid’s play zone, all kinds of games and entertainment, and live music beginning at 1 pm

Live Music begins at 2 pm, and so far, performers include solo vocalist (and BBB-TV news anchor) Dudley Evans and Ben Briley. Fairview Union will be the final act and are scheduled to hit the stage around 7 pm.

A fireworks display will follow as soon as it is dark.

Potential sponsors, musicians, vendors and other interested parties can email questions or requests to rockintheramp@cityofrockwood.com or call Rockwood City Hall at 865-354-0611 for more information. Organizers encourage you to follow “Rockintheramp” on Facebook and the city’s website at www.cityofrockwood.com for all the latest details.