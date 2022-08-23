Robert Lee Phillips, age 61, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 19th, 2022 in Rocky Top, TN. Robert was a member at Norris First Baptist Church, and he dedicated most of his time into doing God’s work. He volunteered at a local senior center, and he helped feed the homeless. In his spare time, Robert loved to go four wheeling, fishing, bowling, and watching football. He will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Buster and Mary Phillips; son, Christopher Lee Phillips; sister, Linda Phillips; brother, Gary Phillips; grandparents, Carlos and Thelma Stittums; nephew, David Jarnigan and David Phillips Jr.; sister-in-law, B.J. Phillips; and best friend, Raymond Long.

Robert is survived by his sons, Joshua Alen Phillips of Heiskell, TN, and Robert Phillips Jr. of Heiskell, TN; brothers, Buster Phillips and Cherie of Clinton, TN, Charlie Phillips and Pam of Harriman, TN, David Phillips of GA; sisters, Mary Ann Goins and Mike of Lake City, TN, Vickie, Karen Isabell and Tom of Caryville, TN,

Becky, and Debbie; granddaughter, Anabella Phillips; nephews, J.J. Dotson, Thomas Phillips, Tony Lane, Josh Stittums, Preston, and Joey Isabell.

The family will receive friends in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary on Wednesday, August 24th, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Robert’s funeral service will begin at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. David Seiber officiating. Interment will be held at Oak Ridge Memorial Park on Monday, August 29th, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. If you would like to join the family in procession, please arrive at Jones Mortuary by 10:15 a.m. on Monday, August 29th, 2022.

Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements