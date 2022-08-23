Robert Lee Phillips, age 61

Jim Harris 13 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 43 Views

Robert Lee Phillips, age 61, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 19th, 2022 in Rocky Top, TN. Robert was a member at Norris First Baptist Church, and he dedicated most of his time into doing God’s work. He volunteered at a local senior center, and he helped feed the homeless. In his spare time, Robert loved to go four wheeling, fishing, bowling, and watching football. He will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Buster and Mary Phillips; son, Christopher Lee Phillips; sister, Linda Phillips; brother, Gary Phillips; grandparents, Carlos and Thelma Stittums; nephew, David Jarnigan and David Phillips Jr.; sister-in-law, B.J. Phillips; and best friend, Raymond Long.
Robert is survived by his sons, Joshua Alen Phillips of Heiskell, TN, and Robert Phillips Jr. of Heiskell, TN; brothers, Buster Phillips and Cherie of Clinton, TN, Charlie Phillips and Pam of Harriman, TN, David Phillips of GA; sisters, Mary Ann Goins and Mike of Lake City, TN, Vickie, Karen Isabell and Tom of Caryville, TN,
Becky, and Debbie; granddaughter, Anabella Phillips; nephews, J.J. Dotson, Thomas Phillips, Tony Lane, Josh Stittums, Preston, and Joey Isabell.
The family will receive friends in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary on Wednesday, August 24th, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Robert’s funeral service will begin at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. David Seiber officiating. Interment will be held at Oak Ridge Memorial Park on Monday, August 29th, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. If you would like to join the family in procession, please arrive at Jones Mortuary by 10:15 a.m. on Monday, August 29th, 2022.

Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Ruth Geraldine Elliott, 91

Ruth Geraldine Elliott, age 91 born February 11, 1931, to Clinton and Elizabeth Smith in …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.