Reminder: Tennis Court Dance this Thursday in Oak Ridge

The Manhattan Project National Historical Park will be hosting its monthly Tennis Court Dance at the Jackson Square Tennis Courts in Oak Ridge this Thursday, August 18th, from 7 to 9 pm.

All ages are welcome to attend, and everyone is encouraged to participate. This free event features swing dance music from the 1940s. The Tennis Court Dances were previously held in Oak Ridge during the days of the Manhattan Project.

Public parking is available along Broadway Avenue near Kentucky Avenue as well as in the public parking in Jackson Square.

For more information or directions, contact the Manhattan Project National Historical Park at (865) 482-1942. Visitors are encouraged to visit the website for more information on the park at https://www.nps.gov/mapr/oakridge.htm.