Reminder: Tennis Court Dance this Thursday in Oak Ridge

Jim Harris 7 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 60 Views

The Manhattan Project National Historical Park will be hosting its monthly Tennis Court Dance at the Jackson Square Tennis Courts in Oak Ridge this Thursday, August 18th, from 7 to 9 pm.

All ages are welcome to attend, and everyone is encouraged to participate. This free event features swing dance music from the 1940s. The Tennis Court Dances were previously held in Oak Ridge during the days of the Manhattan Project.

Public parking is available along Broadway Avenue near Kentucky Avenue as well as in the public parking in Jackson Square.

For more information or directions, contact the Manhattan Project National Historical Park at (865) 482-1942. Visitors are encouraged to visit the website for more information on the park at https://www.nps.gov/mapr/oakridge.htm.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

BCSO: Missing Clinton man’s body recovered from Little River

Officials in Blount County say that the body of a Clinton man reported missing on …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.