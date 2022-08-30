Reminder: Community meeting in Claxton

Jim Harris 4 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 26 Views

There will be a community meeting Tuesday evening at 6 pm at the Claxton Community Center to discuss issues and concerns raised by residents about Pine Meadows and Ben’s Mobile Home Park. Anderson County Commissioner Tracy Wandell, whose District 1 includes Claxton, says that the goal of the meeting will be to have open discussions to “hopefully develop a strategy and a plan to address the various issues and concerns going forward.” Many of those issues and concerns center on the roads inside the trailer park.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Small plane crash kills one in Campbell County

One man died when his small plane crashed shortly after taking off from the Campbell …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.