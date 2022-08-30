Reminder: Community meeting in Claxton

There will be a community meeting Tuesday evening at 6 pm at the Claxton Community Center to discuss issues and concerns raised by residents about Pine Meadows and Ben’s Mobile Home Park. Anderson County Commissioner Tracy Wandell, whose District 1 includes Claxton, says that the goal of the meeting will be to have open discussions to “hopefully develop a strategy and a plan to address the various issues and concerns going forward.” Many of those issues and concerns center on the roads inside the trailer park.
