Reminder: ASAP to host local observance of International Overdose Awareness Day

ASAP of Anderson reminds you that next week, they will host an event to honor those who have been lost to drug overdoses.

This day of remembrance and commemoration is scheduled for Wednesday, August 31st, at Bissell Park in Oak Ridge, and will serve as the local observance of International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD), described by ASAP as “a day for somber remembrance, but also a day to acknowledge the pain and grief suffered by those left behind, and a day for stopping the stigma of drug-related death.”

Next week’s event will begin at 5:30 pm and is expected to conclude at around 8 pm.

This event will include opening remarks by Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank, a remembrance walk and a banner signing in commemoration of loved ones lost to overdose.

A free dinner will be provided by Chicken Salad Chick beginning at 6 pm.

Throughout the evening, individual TN Save a Life training sessions will be held, after which opioid overdose reversal kits will be available for distribution to those who qualify.

Anyone who has lost a friend or family member to drug overdose is encouraged to bring a photo of their loved one, and everyone is encouraged to come out and show their support for those left behind.

Last year, 85 people died from drug overdoses in Anderson County compared to 51 in 2020, an increase of 67%, according to information released earlier this year by the Knox County Regional Forensic Center, which also compiles and reports statistics for Anderson County.

Most drug-related deaths in Anderson County occurred in the age group of 35 to 44, with 26 recorded fatalities, while 16 deaths occurred in both the 25-34 age range and 45-54. 61% of the people who died in Anderson County were male, according to the report, which you can see in its entirety here.

ASAP writes that “It is imperative that our community continues to work together to implement effective strategies for community change.”

If you are interested in joining ASAP’s Community Coalition as a volunteer or community partner, send an email to ASAPofAnderson@gmail.com, visit their website at www.ASAPofAnderson.org, or follow ASAPofAnderson on social media to see how you can support prevention in Anderson County.

