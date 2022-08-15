Reminder #2: AC Community Resource Fair is this Sunday

Jim Harris 7 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 60 Views

The 3rd Anderson County Community Resource Fair is set for Sunday, August 21st from 12 noon to 2:30 pm, in the Family Life Center Gymnasium of First Baptist Church of Clinton.

Helping agencies serving Anderson County will once again set up information tables to educate the public about existing benevolent resources in Anderson County. 

The theme for the 2022 edition is “The More We Know, the More Love We Show,”, which organizers say emphasizes the idea that “our ability to help our neighbors in need is limited by our knowledge of community resources. The more we know about services available, and the more we work together, the better we can refer people in need to the services they need.”

It is a great opportunity for potential volunteers looking for a place where they might be able to make a difference, whether it be through donating time or money, as well as a way to discover how to connect neighbors to the help they may need, or even a place to find resources you need. Already part of a helping organization? The Community Resource Fair is also a terrific way to connect with other groups to work on ways to tackle issues that face all of Anderson County.

There will be food, activities for children and adults, and plenty of freebies from the tables of the participating agencies and organizations.

The Family Life Center gymnasium of First Baptist Church of Clinton is located 230 North Charles G. Seivers Boulevard, in Clinton (37716). 

For more, including a video highlighting past events and a list of participating helping agencies, follow this link.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Reminder: Tennis Court Dance this Thursday in Oak Ridge

The Manhattan Project National Historical Park will be hosting its monthly Tennis Court Dance at …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.