Patricia Ann Cannon, age 71

Jim Harris 40 mins ago Obituaries Leave a comment 11 Views

Patricia Ann Cannon, age 71, passed away on Thursday, August 11th, 2022 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN. Patricia was a member of Clinton Church of God for nearly her entire life. She was a kind soul who loved her church and loved her family. In her spare time, she enjoyed collecting dolls, babysitting, and she loved flowers. Patricia has been a loving wife to her husband, Larry, for 38 years, and will be deeply missed.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Vadia McLemore; brothers, Floyd and Verlin Hundley; sisters, Marie Tharrington, Shirley Forsythe, and Diane Vest.

Patricia is survived by her devoted husband, Larry Joe Cannon; brothers, Gary McLemore (Caprice) of Oliver Springs, TN, Earl McLemore (Shelia) of Oliver Springs, TN; brother-in-law, Winifred Cannon (Judy); sister, Frances “Earlene” and husband Bobby of Clinton, TN. Patricia is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

The family will receive friends at Clinton Church of God on Monday, August 15th, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Her memorial service will begin at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Acres officiating. The family and friends will meet at Anderson Memorial Gardens in Clinton, TN around 2:00 p.m. for her interment.

Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Edna Purn (Edmonds) Phillips, 93, of Dutch Valley

Edna Purn (Edmonds) Phillips, 93, of Dutch Valley passed away peacefully on August 10, 2022, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.