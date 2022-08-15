Patricia Ann Cannon, age 71, passed away on Thursday, August 11th, 2022 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN. Patricia was a member of Clinton Church of God for nearly her entire life. She was a kind soul who loved her church and loved her family. In her spare time, she enjoyed collecting dolls, babysitting, and she loved flowers. Patricia has been a loving wife to her husband, Larry, for 38 years, and will be deeply missed.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Vadia McLemore; brothers, Floyd and Verlin Hundley; sisters, Marie Tharrington, Shirley Forsythe, and Diane Vest.

Patricia is survived by her devoted husband, Larry Joe Cannon; brothers, Gary McLemore (Caprice) of Oliver Springs, TN, Earl McLemore (Shelia) of Oliver Springs, TN; brother-in-law, Winifred Cannon (Judy); sister, Frances “Earlene” and husband Bobby of Clinton, TN. Patricia is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

The family will receive friends at Clinton Church of God on Monday, August 15th, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Her memorial service will begin at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Acres officiating. The family and friends will meet at Anderson Memorial Gardens in Clinton, TN around 2:00 p.m. for her interment.

Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.