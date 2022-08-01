ORT: Man sentenced in 2018 case

According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, an Oak Ridge man pleaded guilty last week to charges stemming from a 2018 incident and was sentenced to eight years behind bars.

29-year-old Khristoff Deshawn Lee pleaded guilty in Anderson County Criminal Court Tuesday afternoon to two counts each of attempted carjacking and reckless aggravated assault, and one count each of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a weapon, and evading arrest.

The incident in question occurred in April of 2018 when Lee refused to pull over for Oak Ridge Police officers and crashed into a vehicle, before fleeing on foot into the Panera’s parking lot, where he tried to carjack two vehicles in the drive-thru.

Read more about the case and last week’s hearing at www.oakridgetoday.com.