ORPD, TBI investigating man’s death

Jim Harris 8 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 282 Views

Oak Ridge Police and the TBI are investigating a man’s death as a possible homicide.

Oak Ridge Police responding to a call at a home in the 300 block of Benedict Avenue on Thursday night discovered the victim’s body inside the residence.

Over the weekend, the man was identified as 62-year-old Frederick Orlando Black and officials said that his body had been taken to the Regional Forensic Center in Knoxville for an autopsy. Oak Ridge detectives and TBI agents are continuing to investigate and we will update you as information becomes available.

Anyone with information that may help investigators is asked to call ORPD at (865) 425-4399. Tips can also be submitted online at http://oakridgetn.gov/department/ORPD/Home. Information can be given anonymously.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Two-car crash injures two on Friday

Two people were injured, one seriously, in a two-vehicle crash Friday evening in Oak Ridge. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.