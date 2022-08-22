ORPD, TBI investigating man’s death

Oak Ridge Police and the TBI are investigating a man’s death as a possible homicide.

Oak Ridge Police responding to a call at a home in the 300 block of Benedict Avenue on Thursday night discovered the victim’s body inside the residence.

Over the weekend, the man was identified as 62-year-old Frederick Orlando Black and officials said that his body had been taken to the Regional Forensic Center in Knoxville for an autopsy. Oak Ridge detectives and TBI agents are continuing to investigate and we will update you as information becomes available.

Anyone with information that may help investigators is asked to call ORPD at (865) 425-4399. Tips can also be submitted online at http://oakridgetn.gov/department/ORPD/Home. Information can be given anonymously.