ORNL FCU’s Summer Sessions welcomes Molly Tuttle for FREE concert

This Saturday, August 20, Molly Tuttle is returning to Oak Ridge for ORNL Federal Credit Union’s Summer Sessions concert series. Tuttle, an award-winning guitarist and songwriter, and her band Golden Highway will be joined by opening act Barnstar!, a bluegrass band making its first appearance at Summer Sessions.

All Summer Sessions concerts are FREE to the public and will be held from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the amphitheater in Bissell Park, 1401 Oak Ridge Turnpike in Oak Ridge, TN.

The community is invited to bring their lawn chairs and join their friends and family for an evening of free Americana roots music. Local food truck vendors will also be on-site serving delicious treats and drinks. Stay informed about performances and weather-related cancellations by following us on our Facebook page or visiting thesummersessions.com.

The final Summer Sessions concert will be held on Saturday, September 17 and will feature Songs from the Road Band and Henhouse Prowlers.