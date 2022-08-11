ORNL FCU welcomes Molly Tuttle for a ‘Summer Session’

(Submitted) ORNL Federal Credit Union (ORNL FCU) is excited to bring back award-winning guitarist and songwriter Molly Tuttle to its Summer Sessions concert series on Saturday, August 20 in Oak Ridge. Tuttle and her band Golden Highway will be joined by opening act Barnstar!, a bluegrass band making its first appearance at Summer Sessions.

A native of California, Tuttle continues to push her songwriting in new directions and transcend musical boundaries. Since moving to Nashville in 2015, she has worked with many of her peers and heroes in the Americana, folk, and bluegrass communities, winning Instrumentalist of the Year at the 2018 Americana Music Awards. Tuttle’s 2019 debut album, When You’re Ready, received critical acclaim, with NPR Music praising its “handsomely crafted melodies that gently insinuate themselves into the memory,” and the Wall Street Journal lauding Tuttle’s “genre-boundary-crossing comfort and emotional preparedness,” calling the record an “invigorating, mature and attention-grabbing first album.”

Tuttle’s accolades also include Folk Alliance International’s honor for Song of the Year for “You Didn’t Call My Name,” from her 2017 Rise EP, and consecutive trophies for the International Bluegrass Music Association’s Guitar Player of the Year; she was the first woman in the history of the organization to win that honor.

Tuttle’s band features mandolinist Dominick Leslie, banjoist Kyle Tuttle, fiddle player Bronwyn Keith-Hynes, and bassist Shelby Means.

Hailing from Boston, Barnstar! is the brainchild of Zack Hickman and features a revolving cast of notable Americana singers and pickers. The current lineup includes bassist Hickman, fiddle player Jake Armerding, mandolinist Taylor Armerding, guitarist Mark Erelli, and banjo player Charlie Rose.

All Summer Sessions concerts are FREE to the public and will be held from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the amphitheater in Bissell Park, 1401 Oak Ridge Turnpike in Oak Ridge, TN.

The community is invited to bring their lawn chairs and join their friends and family for an evening of free Americana roots music. Local food truck vendors will also be on-site serving delicious treats and drinks. Stay informed about performances and weather-related cancellations by following us on our Facebook page or visiting www.thesummersessions.com.

The final Summer Sessions concert will be held on Saturday, September 17 and will feature Songs from the Road Band and Henhouse Prowlers.