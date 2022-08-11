ORCB announces Labor Day concert details

Jim Harris 2 hours ago

Mark your calendars for the evening of Monday, September 5th as the Oak Ridge Community Band presents its annual Labor Day Concert.

The free performance will begin at 7 pm outdoors at the pavilion at Bissell Park and the band encourages everyone to come out for a night of music the whole family is sure to enjoy. Bring blankets or lawn chairs for outdoor seating and remember, there is a paved area for wheelchairs. Razzleberry’s Ice Cream Lab will be on-site with cool refreshments.

For more, visit www.orcb.org, call 865-202-2773, or find the ORCB on Facebook.

