ORCB announces Labor Day concert details

Mark your calendars for the evening of Monday, September 5th as the Oak Ridge Community Band presents its annual Labor Day Concert.

The free performance will begin at 7 pm outdoors at the pavilion at Bissell Park and the band encourages everyone to come out for a night of music the whole family is sure to enjoy. Bring blankets or lawn chairs for outdoor seating and remember, there is a paved area for wheelchairs. Razzleberry’s Ice Cream Lab will be on-site with cool refreshments.

For more, visit www.orcb.org, call 865-202-2773, or find the ORCB on Facebook.