OR Senior center to host Grandparents Day event

Jim Harris 4 hours ago Community Bulletin Board Leave a comment 26 Views

The Oak Ridge Senior Center will be hosting a Grandparents Day Celebration and open house on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Area seniors are encouraged to bring their children, grandchildren, family and/or friends to the Oak Ridge Senior Center to see the fun activities that go on every day.

There will be games, crafts, and snacks that both adults and children will enjoy. The event is free, but seniors who call the Oak Ridge Senior Center at (865) 425-3999 to register by Sept. 6 will be entered into a special door prize drawing.

Follow the Oak Ridge Senior Center on Facebook, visit their website at www.oakridgeseniorcenter.com or call (865) 425-3999 for more information about this or other programs offered at the Oak Ridge Senior Center.

