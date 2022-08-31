OR dedicates new benches at renovated Scarbro Park

(Oak Ridge press release) There are five new benches at the recently renovated Scarboro Community Center playground, thanks to the Rotary Club of Oak Ridge.

The new benches were installed with funding assistance from a Rotary International District 6780 grant.

“Thank you to the City of Oak Ridge for helping us coordinate this project! We hope they will be enjoyed for many years to come,” Oak Ridge Rotary Club President Robert Scott Smith said.

The donation was in honor of 75 years of community service.

“The Scarboro playground, which has been a staple in the community for decades, just recently underwent some major upgrades,” said Oak Ridge City Manager Mark Watson. “These new benches are the ‘icing on the cake!’”

Recreation and Parks Director Jon Hetrick said he is looking forward to seeing people use the new benches at one of the city’s oldest parks.

The Oak Ridge Rotary Club has made Oak Ridge a better place to live through several community projects including Scarboro Community Garden, support of Emory Valley Center, benches on the waterfront, and many more.

Scarboro Park is located at 148 Carver Avenue. It has a community center, tennis and basketball courts, a playground, and softball field.

