Norris Lake Project team announces 5-County Norris Lake Cleanup

Earlier this month, 15 volunteers from the University of Tennessee joined the Norris Lake Project Team to conduct one of the fall Norris Lake Cleanups. The group worked along the shoreline of Norris Dam State Park from Norris Dam to Sequoyah Marina and around the TWRA launch at Macedonia.

The Norris Lake Project Team wants you to know that they will be conducting the 13th Annual Fall Five-County Norris Lake Cleanup in Anderson, Campbell, Claiborne, Union and Grainger Counties on Saturday, September 17th from 9 am to 1 pm. There will be three launch sites including Blue Mud Public Boat Launch at Big Ridge State Park, the public boat launch at Loyston Point and Sugar Hollow Marina in Campbell County.

There will be boats available to shuttle volunteers to and from the cleanup sites that are not accessible by land and barges will be used to transfer the trash back to the shore. However, volunteers are welcome to bring their own boats. All volunteers are encouraged to wear appropriate shoes, preferably boots and bring gloves and a life jacket.

If you are interested in volunteering, visit www.norrislakeproject.com to register and get more information. Volunteers can also register the morning of the cleanup. Please note that minors must be accompanied by an adult and have a registration and release form signed by a parent. You can also call 865-457-4547 or email info@norrislakeproject.com for more information.

The Norris Lake Project Team is a 501c3 Charitable Organization organized to preserve the natural beauty and conserve the natural resources of the Norris Lake Watershed area for the benefit of the residents and visitors to the area while assisting the local governments combat the deterioration of natural resources in the surrounding communities. The managing partners are Anderson County Tourism Council, Campbell County Chamber of Commerce, Union County Chamber of Commerce, Claiborne County Mayor’s Office Middle East Tennessee Tourism Council, Tennessee Valley Authority, Norris Dam State Park, Big Ridge State Park, Anderson County Litter Grant and Campbell County Litter Control.