Nina Gail Hembree, age 78 of Clinton, TN, passed away at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN on Saturday, August 27th , 2022. Nina was a member of the Red Hat Society, specifically the Tennessee Sassy Red Hatters. She was a member of Zion Baptist Church in Claxton but enjoyed visiting several other churches in the area. Every summer, at the Anderson County Fair, Nina volunteered to work in the flower department. She enjoyed it very much. Nina loved her pets, crafting, gardening, TN football, shopping, watching musicals, and making handmade blankets to give to family members and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Berlin and Esther Foust.

Nina is survived by her sons, Lloyd Hawkins Jr., Curtis Hembree II; daughter, Amanda Loggins; brother, Ande Foust; sister, Lucile Wright; grandchildren, Ryne Loggins, Blake Loggins, Ashley Loy, and Misty Campbell; great grandson, Ezra Salzman.

The family will receive friends in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary on Friday, September 2nd , 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Nina’s funeral service will begin at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Randy Norton officiating. Interment will be located at Foust Cemetery (located on Island Ford Rd. in Rocky Top, TN) at 11:00 a.m. On Saturday, September 3rd , 2022.

Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.