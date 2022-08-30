Nina Gail Hembree, age 78 of Clinton

Jim Harris 10 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 60 Views

Nina Gail Hembree, age 78 of Clinton, TN, passed away at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN on Saturday, August 27th , 2022. Nina was a member of the Red Hat Society, specifically the Tennessee Sassy Red Hatters. She was a member of Zion Baptist Church in Claxton but enjoyed visiting several other churches in the area. Every summer, at the Anderson County Fair, Nina volunteered to work in the flower department. She enjoyed it very much. Nina loved her pets, crafting, gardening, TN football, shopping, watching musicals, and making handmade blankets to give to family members and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Berlin and Esther Foust.

Nina is survived by her sons, Lloyd Hawkins Jr., Curtis Hembree II; daughter, Amanda Loggins; brother, Ande Foust; sister, Lucile Wright; grandchildren, Ryne Loggins, Blake Loggins, Ashley Loy, and Misty Campbell; great grandson, Ezra Salzman.

The family will receive friends in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary on Friday, September 2nd , 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Nina’s funeral service will begin at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Randy Norton officiating. Interment will be located at Foust Cemetery (located on Island Ford Rd. in Rocky Top, TN) at 11:00 a.m. On Saturday, September 3rd , 2022.

Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Opal Mae Gill, age 86, of Heiskell

Opal Mae Gill, age 86, of Heiskell, TN, passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.