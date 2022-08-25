New video explains state’s ‘Safe at Home’ program

The Secretary of State’s Safe at Home address confidentiality program released a new animated video narrated by NewsChannel 5 Anchor Vicki Yates.

The new Safe at Home animated video is available to view on SafeAtHomeTN.com. The video explains how the free program can help Tennesseans of any age or gender who have experienced sexual assault, stalking, human trafficking or domestic abuse protect themselves by protecting their address.

“We hope this new video will help Tennesseans understand how our Safe at Home program can help them protect themselves by keeping their home address from becoming public record,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “We are incredibly grateful to have NewsChannel 5 Anchor Vicki Yates lend her voice for this project.”

Safe at Home prevents abusers from locating their victims through public records by providing approved applicants a substitute address that may be used for legal purposes, including voter registration and government services such as a driver’s license and access to assistance programs.

Under current Tennessee law, most state and local government records are available for public review. These public records, which include home addresses and other identifying information, can make it easy for abusers to track and find their victims.

“I’m honored to help educate Tennesseans about Safe at Home,” said Yates. “By taking part in the program, a victim is given anonymity to live their life without constantly looking over their shoulder. Safe At Home is a game changer for victims all across our state.”

To enroll in the Safe at Home, participants must complete an application with a partnering agency in their community. Safe at Home has partner agencies serving all 95 counties in Tennessee. Each partner agency has certified application assistants to guide participants through enrollment.

Safe at Home partner agencies include state and local agencies and nonprofit organizations that provide counseling and shelter services to victims of domestic abuse and other crimes. A list of partnering agencies is available at SafeAtHomeTN.com.

For more information about becoming a Safe at Home participant or partner agency, visit SafeAtHomeTN.com or call 615-253-3043.