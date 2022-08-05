New Salem Baptist to host the Kingsmen

New Salem Baptist Church is excited to announce that the “Kingsmen” will be singing at the church on Thursday evening, August 25th at 7:00pm. Admission is free and a love offering will be taken up. Everyone is welcome so come on out and join us for an evening of praising the Lord through song.  Church is located at 1030 Oak Ridge Highway, Clinton, TN.

