New, returning county officials to be sworn in Thursday

The Anderson County Commission will hold a special called meeting on Thursday, September 1st at 10 am in room 312 of the Courthouse in Clinton.

The special called meeting will follow a 9:00 ceremony that same morning in the Circuit Courtroom on the third floor of the Courthouse during which new and returning County Commissioners and other winners in this month’s elections will be sworn into their respective offices.

When the Commission meets at 10 am, they will be choosing a new Commission Chairman and Vice-Chair, as well as appointing members to the Commission’s Nominating Committee.

Here is a list of who will be sworn in during Thursday’s 9 am ceremony.

Honorable Ryan M. Spitzer

Honorable M. Nichole Cantrell

Honorable Victoria Bowling

Honorable Matthew Tuck

Honorable Brian Hunt

District Attorney General, Dave Clark

Assistant District Attorneys

Public Defender, Ann Coria

Assistant Public Defenders

Mayor, Terry Frank

Sheriff, Russell Barker

Road Superintendent, Gary Long

Circuit Court Clerk, Rex Lynch

Clerk and Master, Hal Cousins

County Clerk, Jeff Cole

Register of Deeds, Tim Shelton

Trustee, Regina Copeland

County Commissioners

Constables

Circuit Court Deputy Clerks

General Sessions Court Division I Deputy Clerks

General Sessions Court Division II Deputy Clerks

Juvenile Court Deputy Clerks

Juvenile Court Youth Service Officers

Chancery Court Deputy Clerks

Trustee’s Office Deputy Clerks