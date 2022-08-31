New, returning county officials to be sworn in Thursday

The Anderson County Commission will hold a special called meeting on Thursday, September 1st at 10 am in room 312 of the Courthouse in Clinton.
The special called meeting will follow a 9:00 ceremony that same morning in the Circuit Courtroom on the third floor of the Courthouse during which new and returning County Commissioners and other winners in this month’s elections will be sworn into their respective offices.
When the Commission meets at 10 am, they will be choosing a new Commission Chairman and Vice-Chair, as well as appointing members to the Commission’s Nominating Committee.
Here is a list of who will be sworn in during Thursday’s 9 am ceremony.
Honorable Ryan M. Spitzer
Honorable M. Nichole Cantrell
Honorable Victoria Bowling
Honorable Matthew Tuck
Honorable Brian Hunt
District Attorney General, Dave Clark
Assistant District Attorneys
Public Defender, Ann Coria
Assistant Public Defenders
Mayor, Terry Frank
Sheriff, Russell Barker
Road Superintendent, Gary Long
Circuit Court Clerk, Rex Lynch
Clerk and Master, Hal Cousins
County Clerk, Jeff Cole
Register of Deeds, Tim Shelton
Trustee, Regina Copeland
County Commissioners
Constables
Circuit Court Deputy Clerks
General Sessions Court Division I Deputy Clerks
General Sessions Court Division II Deputy Clerks
Juvenile Court Deputy Clerks
Juvenile Court Youth Service Officers
Chancery Court Deputy Clerks
Trustee’s Office Deputy Clerks