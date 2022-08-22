NASCAR: Larson sweeps weekend at Watkins Glen

(Holly Cain, NASCAR Wire Service) For the second consecutive day, Kyle Larson took his first lead of the race with five laps remaining and held off road-course ace and fellow Californian AJ Allmendinger for a trophy. Larson completed the rare weekend sweep at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International on Sunday afternoon with a clutch win in the NASCAR Cup Series‘ Go Bowling at the Glen.

Larson made a dramatic pass on his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott on a restart with five laps to go on the historic road course. As the race leader, Elliott got to choose where to line up alongside Larson for the green flag and chose to start on Larson‘s outside, setting up the dramatic contest for position.

Larson maneuvered past Elliott in the wide-sweeping first turn with both Allmendinger and Joey Logano able to get around Elliott as well. Allmendinger gave chase to Larson, but for the second day in a row, Larson, the driver of the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, again proved too much.

It was the second consecutive NASCAR Cup Series victory for Larson, 30, at Watkins Glen as he finished .882 seconds ahead of Kaulig Racing‘s Allmendinger. It‘s Larson‘s 18th career win and second of the 2022 season for the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion.

Logano finished third just ahead of Elliott, who could take some considerable consolation in officially securing the 2022 Regular Season Championship — his first — at the end of Stage 1 on Sunday.

Daniel Suárez finished fifth, followed by Michael McDowell, who led 14 laps.

Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell, Chris Buescher and Erik Jones rounded out the top 10.

(Holly Cain, NASCAR Wire Service) In the moments after claiming the checkered flag for the Sunoco Go Rewards 200 at the Glen on Saturday afternoon, Kyle Larson smiled and conceded he was a bit fortunate.

“I got lucky,‘‘ he told the USA Network television audience.

Or perhaps more accurately, he was in the right place at the right time. Running third on a restart with five laps remaining in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at historic Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International, he shot to the front when his Hendrick Motorsports teammate — and race pole-sitter — William Byron and Joe Gibbs Racing‘s Ty Gibbs spun out at the front of the field while dicing it up for the race lead.

Byron, who set a track record in qualifying earlier in the day and led a race-best 35 of the 82 laps, and Gibbs, who led the second-most laps (25) collided in a door-to-door battle in the famed “bus stop” portion of the 2.45-mile road course. Larson bolted through to take the lead.

Still, the reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion had to hold off one of the sport‘s all-time best on road courses, AJ Allmendinger, in the remaining laps to claim the day‘s trophy – ultimately taking his 13th series win by a slight .273 seconds in the No. 88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet.

Rookie Sammy Smith, an 18-year old from Iowa in only his fourth NASCAR Xfinity Series start, finished a career-best third place in the No. 18 JGR Toyota and led an impressive — also career high — seven laps midway through the race.

JR Motorsports driver Noah Gragson finished fourth, followed by Kaz Grala. Sam Mayer, Riley Herbst, Sheldon Creed, Josh Berry and Jeremy Clements rounded out the top 10. Smith won the first stage, and Byron took the second.

Byron and Gibbs, who had contact again farther back in the field during the final laps, ultimately finished 25th and 27th, respectively.

