NASCAR: Cup Series playoff field set after wild weekend in Daytona

(MRN/NASCAR) The 16-driver field for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs is set after Sunday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway.

Fourteen drivers had clinched postseason berths heading into Daytona by virtue of wins, leaving two spots up for grabs.

The below drivers will compete for the NASCAR Cup Series championship over the 10-race playoffs:

Note: The below is the unofficial seeding. This will be updated with the new points standings later tonight.

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

Tyler Reddick, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Kevin Harvick, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Kyle Busch, No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Daniel Suárez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

• All postseason drivers will see their point totals reset to 2,000, with their playoff point totals then added in ahead of the three-race Round of 16 that includes Darlington Raceway, Kansas Speedway and Bristol Motor Speedway. Any playoff-eligible driver who wins a Round of 16 race is automatically locked into the next round. Following the Bristol race, the drivers with the four lowest point totals (who haven’t won in that round) will be eliminated.

• To start the Round of 12, all postseason drivers will see their point totals reset to 3,000, with their playoff point totals then added in ahead of the three-race round that includes Texas Motor Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway and the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. Any playoff-eligible driver who wins a Round of 12 race is automatically locked into the next round. Following the Charlotte race, the drivers with the four lowest point totals (who haven’t won in that round) will be eliminated.

• To start the Round of 8, all postseason drivers will see their point totals reset to 4,000, with their playoff point totals then added in ahead of the three-race round that includes Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Homestead-Miami Speedway and Martinsville Speedway. Any playoff-eligible driver that wins a Round of 8 race is automatically locked into the Championship 4. Following the Martinsville race, the drivers with the four lowest point totals (who haven’t won in that round) will be eliminated.

• The Championship 4 will see their point totals reset to 5,000, only playoff points will not be added in and these drivers will not be awarded stage points in the final race on Nov. 6 at Phoenix. The title winner will be the highest finishing driver among the four Championship-eligible drivers. Since this format was adopted in 2014, the championship winner has also won the final race.

(Reid Spencer, NASCAR Wire Service/MRN) With a huge assist from Richard Childress Racing teammate Tyler Reddick after a rain delay of more than three hours, Austin Dillon forced his way into the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs and broke Martin Truex Jr.‘s heart.

Dillon‘s victory in Sunday‘s rain-delayed Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway — his first of the season and his second at the track — needed the convergence of several different circumstances to fall into place.

After avoiding serious damage in a wreck off Turn 4 on Lap 125, Dillon survived a subsequent 13-car melee in Turn 1 and took the lead before rain halted the race. After a red-flag period of 3 hours, 19 minutes, 57 seconds, Dillon fell behind 2022 Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric and trailed him from the restart on Lap 145 of 160 until he made the race-winning move on Lap 158.

As the cars reached Turn 1, Dillon tapped Cindric‘s No. 2 Team Penske Ford, and the Chevrolets of Dillon, Reddick and Landon Cassill moved past as Cindric made a magnificent save on the apron. Reddick, the race runner-up, closed up to the bumper of Dillon‘s No. 3 Chevrolet and drafted with his teammate to the finish line, holding off a last-ditch run from Cindric, who finished third, just 0.140 seconds behind the winner.

Dillon‘s victory knocked Truex out of the playoffs and handed the final berth to Ryan Blaney, who finished three points ahead of Truex in the final regular-season standings.

When heavy rain stopped the action 21 laps from the finish, it looked as if Dillon might be awarded the victory.

NASCAR opted to wait out the rain, dried the track and lifted the red flag at 3:54 p.m. The resumption didn‘t change the winner, but it enabled Blaney to move up the leaderboard past wrecked cars to a 15th-place finish, enough to eliminate eighth-place finisher Truex from the playoffs.

Cassill came home fourth, followed by Noah Gragson, as only 10 drivers finished on the lead lap, and only 17 were running at the end.

For more on Sunday’s regular season finale, follow this link to MRN’s website.

(Reid Spencer, NASCAR Wire Service/MRN) Friday night‘s bizarre, attrition-filled, rain-delayed NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway produced an appropriately unexpected outcome when Jeremy Clements took the checkered flag under caution at the end of the third attempt at overtime.

Clements‘ victory in the Wawa 250, a race that started roughly three hours late and ended shortly before 1:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, was his first at Daytona and the second of his career. Both of Clements’ victories have come during the month of August, his first at Road America on Aug. 27, 2017.

As race leader Austin Hill lost electrical power and steered his Chevrolet to the apron, Clements got a push from Sage Karam on the third overtime restart on Lap 117 and was out front on the final lap when NASCAR called the 11th caution for Riley Herbst‘s spin on the backstretch. Timmy Hill finished second, followed by AJ Allmendinger, Brandon Brown and Karam, who posted his career-best finish.

Eighteen of the 38 cars that started the race were already in the garage when Clements took the checkered flag.

A massive multicar wreck on Lap 98 of a scheduled 100 sent the race to overtime. First, Landon Cassill‘s Chevrolet slapped the outside wall and collided with Jeb Burton‘s Camaro.

Then, at the front of the field, Daniel Hemric moved down the track and turned off the nose of Noah Gragson’s JR Motorsports Chevrolet, igniting a melee that involved eight cars.

But that was just the appetizer before a feast of crumpled chassis that followed the restart for the first attempt at overtime. On Lap 104, Brown‘s Chevrolet got loose on the backstretch in front of Riley Herbst‘s Ford.

Brown spun, and 13 cars were damaged in the ensuing chaos. But the hardest hit of the night came on overtime attempt No. 2.

Chain reaction contact between the cars of Clements, Allmendinger and Noah Gragson turned Gragson into the path of Landon Cassill‘s Chevrolet. The impact from Cassill‘s car spun Gragson around 360 degrees and tore the body off the front clip. Gragson had led a race-high 54 laps at that point.

For more on Friday’s race, follow this link to MRN’s website.