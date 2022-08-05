Michael Joel Armes, 50, of the Marlow community

Michael Joel Armes, age 50, a resident of the Marlow community, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

He was born December 31, 1971, in Oak Ridge to Samuel Henry Armes and Wanda Sue Armes.

He enjoyed racing and being outdoors and was a talented Craftsman in wood and leather.

Michael is preceded in death by his father, Samuel Henry Armes; mother, Wanda Sue Haney Armes; grandparents, Howard and Agnes Haney, John Armes, Haley Ann Burgess.

He is survived by his sister, Vanessa S. Thacker and husband Eddie Thacker; niece, Rebecca Hammond and husband Michael Hammond; nephew, Brandon Thacker. Also survived by uncles, Brink Armes, Robert Pierce, James Haney and wife Wilma Haney, Fred Haney, Gregory Armes, Jerome Armes, and Todd Armes; along with several other family members.

Visitation will be from 5:00PM-7:00PM on Friday, August 5, 2022, at Premier Sharp Funeral Home.

A funeral service will begin at 7:00PM with Pastor David Armes officiating.

A graveside service will be held at 3:00PM on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Covington Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Wartburg.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Armes family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com.

