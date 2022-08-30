MEDIC giving away Fair tix to donors

(MEDIC) MEDIC Regional Blood Center will be giving away TN Valley Fair Admission Tickets for Donors September 3rd through the 9th at all donor centers and mobile drives.

MEDIC and the TN Valley Fair have teamed up to reward volunteer blood donors with an admission ticket to this year’s event. All donors will receive a ticket and MEDIC t-shirt.

Appointments are always encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. MEDIC staff do anticipate a wait for donors during the promotion week. Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org or by calling 865-524-3074 or via the MEDIC Regional Blood Center app in the Apple and Google Play stores.