Mary Ruth Bunch, 79, of Oliver Springs

Jim Harris 23 mins ago Obituaries Leave a comment 6 Views

Mary Ruth Bunch, age 79 of Oliver Springs, passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022 at her home.

She was born on December 1, 1942 to Charlie and Geneva Patterson. Mary was a homemaker and spent her days taking care of her family. She had a servant’s heart and always put others before herself, especially those she loved. Mary was a longtime member of Union Valley Baptist Church.

Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Charles “Steve” Bunch; parents, Charlie and Geneva Patterson; granddaughter, Jessica Paysinger; sisters, Ethel Morgan, Faye Meeks, and Edna McClure; brother, Charles “Mert” Patterson; father and mother-in-law, Rev. Hoye and Vera Bunch.

Survivors include her children, Lisa Paysinger of Oliver Springs and Charles S. Bunch Jr. of Nashville; sister, Sue (Herman) Daniels of Oliver Springs; a host of many nieces and nephews who she loved dearly including special nephews, Justice and Malachi, special niece, Kayleigh.

A graveside service will begin at 11 am on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Anderson Memorial Garden with Pastor Wayne Morgan officiating.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Bunch family. www.sharpfh.com.

