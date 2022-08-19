Mark Allen Purdy, age 60, of Clinton, passed away peacefully on August 17, 2022, at his home. He was born on August 23, 1961, in Oak Ridge, TN to the late Ernest and Betty Whited Purdy. Mark loved the Lord and shined through his Mercy and Grace. Mark worked at TTE in Oak Ridge and was a member of many bands, where he played drums. In 1982, Mark joined the group Ambush with friends, Mike Parrett and Bass player, Scott Freels. In addition to his parents, Mark is preceded in death by, brothers, James Richard and Paul Joseph Purdy; sister, Brenda P. Collins; and stepson, Trevor Pettet

Survived by:

Wife …………… Jan Purdy

Step-sons……..Daniel L. McCray wife Tiffany

Kevin E. McCray wife Kimberly

Seth M. Smith wife Kelsey

Daughter……..Bethany Langley

Grandchildren……Colton Smith, Rylan Langley, Emory Langley, Madeline and

Danica McCray

Brothers………Tom Purdy wife Pam

Doug Purdy wife Pat

Brother-in-law…John Collins

Special Thank you to niece, Susie Collins Derryberry and husband Neal.

Special friends…… Mike Parrett, Joyce Phillips, David Whalen and wife Lee and

Pat Braden

Several Nieces, nephews and a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 21, 2022, from 5-7PM with the funeral service to follow at 7:00Pm with Rev. Kevin Ward officiating. Mark’s interment will be held at Oak Ridge Memorial Park on Monday, August 22, 2022, at 2:00PM. www.holleygamble.com