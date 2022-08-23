Margaret Elizabeth Foster Stallard, 87, of Clinton

Margaret Elizabeth Foster Stallard, age 87 of Clinton, passed away August 21, 2022 at The Lantern Memory Care Facility at Morning Point in Clinton. She was born in Norris, Tennessee on April 12, 1935. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Clinton. Margaret is preceded in death by her husband Robert D. Stallard, parents Ruby and Hugh Foster, brother Hugh D. Foster Jr., and grandson Christopher D. Stallard. She is survived by son Mark D. Stallard and wife Lisa, granddaughter Emily Wallace and husband Chris, great grandchildren Maebree Davis and Maddox Wallace, and sister-in-law Jane Foster along with many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Margaret’s son, Mark, would like to extend a very special thank you to the staff at The Lantern Memory Care Facility in Clinton and Avalon Hospice for their loving care and kindness to his mother during this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Clinton in Margaret’s memory: P.O. Box 268, Clinton, TN 37716.

Visitation: 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM, Friday, August 26, 2022 at the First Baptist Church in Clinton, Tennessee.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Friday, August 26, 2022 at First Baptist Church in Clinton with Dr. Danny Chisholm officiating.

Family and Friends will meet at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City at 11:15 AM on Saturday, August 27, 2022 to go in procession to Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake City for a 12:00 Noon graveside service.

You may also view Margaret’s guestbook online at http://www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.