Man sentenced in 2019 crash that killed two

A Wartburg man was sentenced this week after his conviction earlier this year on charges stemming from a fatal 2019 car crash that authorities say happened as the result of a “drag race.”

Now-21-year-old Holden Jeffrey Melton was convicted in April on eight charges including two counts each of reckless vehicular homicide and reckless homicide. This week, he was sentenced to 60 days behind bars, four years of supervised probation, and was stripped of his driver’s license for three years, ordered to pay a $500 fine, and to complete 200 hours of community service.

The crash happened on the afternoon of May 26th, 2019, when officials say that Melton lost control of the Nissan Maxima he was driving on Orchard Valley Drive near Harriman. At the time, the Tennessee Highway Patrol reported that the Maxima was attempting to navigate a left hand curve with a downhill grade when the car went off the right side of the road. The car then struck a tree.

Two passengers—16-year-old Joshua Freels and 18-year-old Austin French, both of Harriman—were killed, while Melton and another 16-year-old passenger were injured.