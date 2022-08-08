Man jailed in Knox after attack in Campbell

A Campbell County Sheriff’s Office employee attempting to provide mobile crisis services was stabbed Friday evening, allegedly by a man she was trying to help.

LaFollette Police say that 54-year-old Angela Worley of Jacksboro was contacted by 40-year-old Cameron Jones, who asked her to drive him to the Tennova Hospital in LaFollette for an evaluation.

According to police, while on her way to pick Jones up, she saw him walking down the road, stopped and picked him up to continue the drive to the hospital. At some point after he got in the car, police say that Jones reached over and slammed the car into “Park” and started stabbing Worley repeatedly.

Cameron Jones (KCSO)

Worley was able to get out of the car and flag down another driver, who stopped and drove the injured woman to the Tennova ER. Worley was later transported to UT Medical Center, where at last check, authorities said she was listed in stable condition.

Jones was arrested a short time later after showing up at the emergency room with the knife allegedly used in the attack and charged with attempted criminal homicide. He is being held in the Knox County Jail.