Man injured in Saturday crash on Norris Lake

Jim Harris 8 hours ago

An Ohio man was seriously injured in a boating accident on Norris Lake in Campbell County Saturday afternoon.

TWRA says that a 38-year-old man from Ohio was operating a personal watercraft when it struck a pontoon boat in the Cedar Creek area of Norris Lake around 5:30 pm Saturday. The man was thrown from his craft and struck the motor and propeller of the pontoon boat, leaving him with what officials described as “serious” lacerations.

The man was flown by Lifestar to UT Medical Center for treatment of his injuries and the TWRA says their investigation is ongoing.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

