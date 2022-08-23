Man injured in Saturday crash on Norris Lake

An Ohio man was seriously injured in a boating accident on Norris Lake in Campbell County Saturday afternoon.

TWRA says that a 38-year-old man from Ohio was operating a personal watercraft when it struck a pontoon boat in the Cedar Creek area of Norris Lake around 5:30 pm Saturday. The man was thrown from his craft and struck the motor and propeller of the pontoon boat, leaving him with what officials described as “serious” lacerations.

The man was flown by Lifestar to UT Medical Center for treatment of his injuries and the TWRA says their investigation is ongoing.