Lucas Shoffner continues recovery

Anderson County reserve deputy Lucas Shoffner has woken up from his coma after saving his wife from being struck by a pickup truck on August 1st. In sharing the news that Lucas had awoken and was able to kiss his wife, fellow reserve deputy Nicole Shoffner, the ACSO that he still faces a long road to recovery and asked for continued prayers for his health.

The Shoffners had been working to reattach a chain to a small motorcycle by the side of the road in Campbell County on August 1st when they were hit by a pickup truck driven by an off-duty Campbell County Sheriff’s deputy. Lucas pushed Nicole out of the way and took the brunt of the impact, resulting in fractures to his face and skull and surgery to relieve swelling on his brain. He has been at UT Medical Center’s Trauma Intensive Care Unit since the accident, and Nicole, who was also injured has reportedly not left his side.

A GoFundMe account has been created in order to raise money for the Shoffners as they both work to recover and move on from the accident that has upended their lives.

