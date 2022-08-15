Local credit union donates to Roane State Foundation

Last week, officials with the Roane State Foundation celebrated a $3000 contribution from TN Members First Credit Union that will be used to help fund scholarships for students at Roane State Community College.

This is the third year that the credit union has contributed to the Foundation, according to a press release.

TN Members 1st FCU serves Anderson, Knox and Roane counties with branches at 112 Administration Road in Oak Ridge and 112 Marketplace Blvd. in Knoxville.

TN Members 1st FCU presents a check to Roane State Community College’s non-profit Foundation for $3,000. Pictured left to right are: Richelle Ballenger, TN Members 1st AVP Marketing; Joy Goldberg, Roane State Foundation Board Member; Pamela Rudnitzki, Roane State Foundation Director of Student Programs; Sonya Jackson, TN Members 1st Board Chair; Judy Stone Wilson, TN Members 1st Board Member; Nancy Taylor, TN Members 1st Board Member; and Rick Mikels, TN Members 1st President/CEO. (Photo submitted)