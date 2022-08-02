Linda Lou (Lowe) Aslinger, 79

Linda Lou (Lowe) Aslinger age 79 passed away on July 5, 2022, at her home with her friends. Linda was a member of the LDS church. Linda loved life and enjoyed when people would come to see her.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents Don and Madie Jo Lowe and her granddaughter Stephanie Nicole Aslinger. She leaves behind a daughter, Misty Aslinger and granddaughter Heather Aslinger.

Inurnment will be Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at 11:00 am at Grandview Memorial Garden.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com