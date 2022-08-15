Lillian C. Dixon Bergen was called home Thursday, August 11, 2022. She was preceded in death by sisters, Shelba Jean Hatmaker and Betty Cook Talley; brothers, Leon Dixon and Eddie Dixon; nephew, Craig A. Cook.

She is survived by sons, Gregory Bergen & wife Kimberly of Clinton, TN and Johnny Bergen of Oak Ridge, TN; sister, Ann Price & husband Jim (J.L.) of Knoxville, TN; 4 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

The family will have a Celebration of Life service will be announced later by Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com