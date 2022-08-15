Lillian C. Dixon Bergen

Jim Harris 32 mins ago Obituaries Leave a comment 10 Views

Lillian C. Dixon Bergen was called home Thursday, August 11, 2022.  She was preceded in death by sisters, Shelba Jean Hatmaker and Betty Cook Talley; brothers, Leon Dixon and Eddie Dixon; nephew, Craig A. Cook.

She is survived by sons, Gregory Bergen & wife Kimberly of Clinton, TN and Johnny Bergen of Oak Ridge, TN; sister, Ann Price & husband Jim (J.L.) of Knoxville, TN; 4 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

The family will have a Celebration of Life service will be announced later by Holley Gamble Funeral Home.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Edna Purn (Edmonds) Phillips, 93, of Dutch Valley

Edna Purn (Edmonds) Phillips, 93, of Dutch Valley passed away peacefully on August 10, 2022, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.