Lenora Cottrell, age 96 of Oak Ridge

Jim Harris 10 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 32 Views

Lenora Cottrell, age 96 of Oak Ridge passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at NHC Healthcare of Oak Ridge.  She was born August 22, 1926, in Topton, North Carolina to the late Jessy and Oden Matheson.  Lenora was a member of Glenwood Baptist Church in Oak Ridge.  Throughout her life she loved gardening, her flowers, cooking, holidays spent with her family, and spending time with her grandchildren.  In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Woodrow D. Cottrell; brothers, Floyd, Ray, and Carroll Matheson; sister, Aletha George.

She is survived by her sons. Stephen Cottrell of Clinton and Gary Cottrell & wife Theresa of Knoxville; grandchildren, Ryan Cottrell of Clinton, Emily Cottrell, Joshua Cottrell, Kaitlyn Cottrell, and Mary Grace Cottrell all of Knoxville; several nieces and nephews.

The family will have a graveside service 11:00 am, Friday, September 2, 2022, at Oak Ridge Memorial Park.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Opal Mae Gill, age 86, of Heiskell

Opal Mae Gill, age 86, of Heiskell, TN, passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.