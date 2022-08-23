Lela Wells Howard, 86, of Oliver Springs

Lela Wells Howard, age 86, a resident of Oliver Springs, went home to be with the Lord, Sunday, August 21, 2022, at her home, while surrounded by her family.

Lela was born on May 19, 1936 in Hyden, Kentucky. She started as a Telephone Operator for GTE and was a Union Steward for GTE before becoming a supervisor. She later retired and then worked with special needs children for Fayette County Schools. Lela later moved to Tennessee to be with her youngest daughter and her family. She was a member of Oliver Springs Church of Christ and loved flowers, hummingbirds, crocheting, and sewing.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Howard; parents, Jason and Annie Wells; daughters, Barbara Palomino and Cheryl Cromer; granddaughter, Lela Michelle Palomino; son-in-law, James Marlow.

Survivors include her children, Patricia Howard and husband Steve Ahler of Lexington, KY, Thomas H. Howard and wife Laurie of Canton, OH, Sherry Marlow of Oliver Springs, TN; grandchildren, Chelsea Angelo, Jason Howard and wife Karen, Josh Howard, Matthew Howard, James Gregory Marlow, Tommy Palomino, April Renea Howard; great-grandchildren, Corey, Jaimie, Caitlin, Roderick, Roger, Trinity, and Aleah; great great-grandchildren, Emory and Tenley; twin sister, Lillian Downey of Union, OH; also survived by extended family members and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 2 pm on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery on John Sevier Highway with Pastor Bruce Holt officiating.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is serving the Howard family.