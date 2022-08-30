Lavada Hicks Robbins passed away August 27, 2022.
Born June 4, 1930, Skelton, WV.
Lavada was a published author in Poetry, and 2 fictional books.
She loved music and wrote several songs.
She was a child of God, and a member of First Presbyterian Church of Lafollette.
Preceded in death by:
Father and mother: James and Sadie Hicks
Daughter: Sharon Elliott.
Son: Samuel Robbins
Sisters: Lola Cox, Eudena Rouse
Brother: Eldon Hicks
Great Grandson: Casey McCulley
Survived by:
Daughter: Eulene Miller (Husband Lawrence)
Son: Ray Robbins (wife Pamela)
Daughter: Tammy Poore (fiancé Nick).
Special Nieces Laverne Vinsant and Lilac Kennedy.
12 Grandchildren plus 14 Great- Grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, starting on the 5th
generation. Lavada was very proud of her large family and Appalachian Mountain heritage. Special
thanks to Covenant Hospice, and special thank you to additional help with her care from grandchildren
Antonio, Samantha and Tabitha.
The family will receive friends at Holley Gamble Funeral Home, on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 pm with funeral service at 7:00 pm, Interment will be on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at 11:00 am.
Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.