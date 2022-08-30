Lavada Hicks Robbins passed away August 27, 2022.

Born June 4, 1930, Skelton, WV.

Lavada was a published author in Poetry, and 2 fictional books.

She loved music and wrote several songs.

She was a child of God, and a member of First Presbyterian Church of Lafollette.

Preceded in death by:

Father and mother: James and Sadie Hicks

Daughter: Sharon Elliott.

Son: Samuel Robbins

Sisters: Lola Cox, Eudena Rouse

Brother: Eldon Hicks

Great Grandson: Casey McCulley

Survived by:

Daughter: Eulene Miller (Husband Lawrence)

Son: Ray Robbins (wife Pamela)

Daughter: Tammy Poore (fiancé Nick).

Special Nieces Laverne Vinsant and Lilac Kennedy.

12 Grandchildren plus 14 Great- Grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, starting on the 5th

generation. Lavada was very proud of her large family and Appalachian Mountain heritage. Special

thanks to Covenant Hospice, and special thank you to additional help with her care from grandchildren

Antonio, Samantha and Tabitha.

The family will receive friends at Holley Gamble Funeral Home, on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 pm with funeral service at 7:00 pm, Interment will be on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at 11:00 am.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.