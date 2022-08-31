Larry Richard Schenk, 69, of Oliver Springs

Larry Richard Schenk, age 69 of Oliver Springs, passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022 at his home.

He was born on March 7, 1953 in North Carolina to the late Sheldon and Loretta Schenk. More than anything, Larry loved to ride his motorcycle. Live to ride and ride to live!

He is survived by his ol’ lady of over 8 years, Karen Armes; sister, Linda Seiber and husband Arthur of Rockwood; children, Harley Schenk, Desiree Frantz, Elizabeth Frantz, Gary Frantz, and Billie Jo Frantz; several grandchildren and his NA family.

Larrys wishes were to be cremated and there will be no funeral services held.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Schenk family. www.Sharpfh.com

.