LaFollette Council to vote on new chief of police

On Tuesday, the LaFollette City Council will vote on whether or not to name Captain Steve Wallen as the city’s next Police Chief. If approved, Captain Wallen would succeed Bill Roehl as the LaFollette Chief of Police, and his appointment would begin on August 13th.

The LaFollette City Council will meet on Tuesday, August 2nd at 5:30 pm.