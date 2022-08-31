Kingston PD asks for information in identifying burglary suspect

Jim Harris

Sunday morning at around 3:30 am, officers with the Kingston Police Department responded to the Animal Medical Center located at 1000 Ladd Landing Boulevard in reference to an alarm call.

Officers found the front glass door to the business was broken. Officers cleared and secured the scene.

Detective Keith Kile and an employee with the business responded to the scene. Video footage was viewed that showed a male subject bust the front door glass and enter the business.

The video footage can be viewed on the Kingston Police Department’s Facebook page.

The Kingston Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying the male subject. If anyone has information, please call Roane Central Dispatch at 865-354-8045.

