Katha Elizabeth Parks, 73, of Clinton

On Tuesday, August 2, 2022 Katha Elizabeth Parks of Clinton, TN passed away at the age of 73. Katha accepted the Lord as her Savior on April 22, 2012. She loved the Lord and she loved her family. She is preceded in death by her mother, Cleta Reynolds and her father, James Perry, three sisters and two brothers.

She is survived by her husband, Ronald Parks, her children, Rita, Frankie, Renee (Roger), Mark (Debbie), Angie (Lyle) and Susan, ten grandkids, and twenty great-grandkids, her five sisters and one brother. While Katha will be missed by her family, we are thankful she is at peace with our Heavenly Father.

Family and friends will gather at Holley Gamble Funeral Home at 1:00 pm, Sunday, August 7, 2022 and proceed to Clinch River Baptist Church Cemetery for a 2:00 pm graveside service with Rev. Gary Lovitt officiating. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com