Katha Elizabeth Parks, 73, of Clinton

Jim Harris 5 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 28 Views

On Tuesday, August 2, 2022 Katha Elizabeth Parks of Clinton, TN passed away at the age of 73. Katha accepted the Lord as her Savior on April 22, 2012. She loved the Lord and she loved her family. She is preceded in death by her mother, Cleta Reynolds and her father, James Perry, three sisters and two brothers.

 She is survived by her husband, Ronald Parks, her children, Rita, Frankie, Renee (Roger), Mark (Debbie), Angie (Lyle) and Susan, ten grandkids, and twenty great-grandkids, her five sisters and one brother. While Katha will be missed by her family, we are thankful she is at peace with our Heavenly Father.

Family and friends will gather at Holley Gamble Funeral Home at 1:00 pm, Sunday, August 7, 2022 and proceed to Clinch River Baptist Church Cemetery for a 2:00 pm graveside service with Rev. Gary Lovitt officiating.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Dorothy E. Smith, 90, of Heiskell

Dorothy E. Smith, 90, of Heiskell passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022.  Dorothy was …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.